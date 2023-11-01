The latest College Football Playoff Rankings are out and there were no surprises. Ryan Day's star-studded Ohio State football squad beat out everyone without much competition. This is because of an elite secondary that suffocates rushers and quarterbacks out of the pocket. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord on offense have also been outgunning their opposing teams. All of this happened without the squad getting involved with much conundrums, penalties, and in-team drama. More than all of this combined, Boo Corrigan of the selection committee unveiled the reasoning in his latest statement, via Bryan Fischer of FOX Sports.

“The win at Notre Dame, the win over Penn State, top-five defense, they've got difference makers on offense across the board… Ohio State deserves to be No. 1,” was the big reason for the Ohio State football squad to top the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Coach Ryan Day's latest win was a huge factor in this ranking as well. Kyle McCord torched the Wisconsin squad with 17 completions on 26 passing attempts. The Ohio football squad notched 226 passing yards out of this and two huge touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. remains to be game-changing as well. He notched six receptions along with 123 receiving yards which got the team two crucial trips to the end zone.

The Ohio State football defensive squad also suffocated the Wisconsin offense. They only got 259 total yards and an average gain of four yards after every play. It helped them eclipse a program with huge aspirations for the season. Will the Buckeyes be able to maintain this until the end of the season?