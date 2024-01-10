Michigan fans are having a field day after Ohio State's walk-on tryout announcement.

The college football season came to a close on Monday night as the Michigan football team took down Washington football to win the national title. The offseason is now upon us, and the Ohio State football team is looking for walk-ons to join the team. The Buckeyes made a post on Twitter about their upcoming walk-on tryouts for the football team, and Michigan fans have been poking fun at them for it. While this is a very normal thing for a team to announce, maybe waiting a couple weeks after your biggest rival wins the national title would've been a smart move by Ohio State.

There it is. Ohio State football is holding walk-on tryouts, and Michigan football fans are having a field day after the poor timing of this post.

Not them posting this the day after we win the natty pic.twitter.com/EFF7X73usg https://t.co/ian2F3NU4f — The Conquering Hero (@Conquering4227) January 9, 2024

Michigan wins the natty and now they are asking Clase80Speed and CJStroudMVP to walk on for them I’m crying https://t.co/sWFNY0AF7D — A (@PurdySuperTeam) January 9, 2024

Posted just over twelve hours after Michigan won the National Championship. The upside to a self-own is the free press you get as everyone jumps to pile on. https://t.co/OVZJeA2bhi — KatGotYourTongue (@kimarshall15) January 10, 2024

Ohio is down bad right now they’re looking for anyone who can help… I mean anyone 😂 Go Blue!!! https://t.co/RYr4V3iLWq — Corey (@bigassrigg) January 9, 2024

They should have waited a couple weeks to post this. https://t.co/6MESYdFbv4 — Casual Big Ten (@casualbigten) January 9, 2024

Before the 2021 season, Ohio State fans had their time to mock Michigan fans. The Buckeyes hadn't lost to the Wolverines since 2011, and they had won numerous Big Ten titles and even a national championship in recent memory. Michigan seemed to be lightyears behind Ohio State, but everything changed in 2021.

Now, it's the Wolverines that can do the talking over Ohio State, and they are certainly having fun with it. Michigan has now beaten the Buckeyes three years in a row, they have won the Big Ten three years in a row, and on Monday night, they added a national championship.

This rivalry never disappoints, and next year, it will be going back to Columbus. Ryan Day's seat is getting a little bit hot, and him and Ohio State need a win over their rival badly next season.