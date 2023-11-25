Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day was sick to his stomach after a third straight loss to Michigan in The Game.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day knew that he couldn't suffer another loss in “The Game” to rivals Michigan, especially after dropping two in a row to their foes. But despite the Buckeyes battling hard, they ended up falling 30-24 after Kyle McCord's late drive resulted in a brutal interception to seal the deal for the Wolverines.

Following the defeat, Day had a simple yet strong message about the loss, which likely ended OSU's College Football Playoff hopes, too. Via Bryan Fischer:

“I’m just sick,” Day said. “To come up short, it’s absolutely crushing. Not just because you invest your whole year into it, but you know at Ohio State what this game means.”

Ohio State football certainly gave Michigan a run for their money, who were without head coach Jim Harbaugh once again. The Buckeyes actually outgained the Wolverines 378 to 338, including 271 passing yards to just 182 for JJ McCarthy and Co.

But, as expected, the run game was the difference-maker. Blake Corum balled out with a couple of scores on 88 yards rushing on 22 carries. Donovan Edwards also came up with some big plays. Marvin Harrison Jr showed why he's the most electric wideout in the nation though with five catches for 118 yards and a TD.

The Buckeyes had a clear-cut chance to potentially win this game in the last minute of the fourth but McCord rushed his throw before getting hit and it ended up as a pick. It was the QB's second INT of the day.

The question now remains, will Ryan Day be back with Ohio State football next season after failing to get them past Michigan? Texas A&M is said to be interested in him and after this latest setback, perhaps he will move on or get fired.

Only time will tell.