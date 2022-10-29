Brutus the Ohio State football mascot savagely trolls Penn State amid Big Ten matchup

Ohio State football’s mascot Brutus sent out a Tweet trolling Penn State amid their crucial matchup with one another.

Heard there were some lions loose…we’ll put them back in their cage. Don’t you worry. 😉 pic.twitter.com/CkOCZIY0jD — Brutus Buckeye 🌰 (@Brutus_Buckeye) October 29, 2022

“Heard there were some lions loose…we’ll put them back in their cage. Don’t you worry.”

Brutus’ challenge has been met by Penn State, who currently leads 14-13 over the Buckeyes at halftime. The Nittany Lions’ defense has been especially impressive. Their ability to cause havoc has placed consistent pressure on QB CJ Stroud throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Penn State QB Sean Clifford has thrown 2 touchdown passes. However, he’s also been picked off twice. This game projects to be headed towards a thrilling finish.

Ohio State football entered the contest listed as heavy favorites. But they will need a huge second half in order to cover the spread. But they will simply be content to emerge victorious in this competitive battle.

As for Brutus’ trolling of Penn State, he continues a trend of mascots taking to Twitter to roast other teams. The Oregon football Duck trolled UCLA last week amid Oregon’s convincing victory.

“@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?” The Duck wrote on Twitter.

Penn State can quiet Brutus with an upset victory over Ohio State football. The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the nation so far in 2022. Their explosive offense and steady defense makes them a constant threat. It would be quite the accomplishment for the Nittany Lions to shock the Buckeyes.

We will continue to monitor updates on this game as the second half gets underway.