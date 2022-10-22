Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout

Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game.

“@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”

Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of insult. The loss was UCLA’s first of the season. Meanwhile, Oregon football moved to 6-1 on the year with the victory.

Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix posted a QB rating of over 78 percent to go along with 5 touchdowns. Additionally, he finished with over 280 yards passing. It was an excellent performance for Nix who has established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the nation.

Running back Mar’Keise Irving added over 100 rushing yards on 18 attempts out of the Oregon football backfield.

Troy Franklin led all receivers with a pair of touchdowns while recording over 130 receiving yards.

Oregon entered the game as fairly heavy favorites. Additionally, Box Nix seemed primed for a big performance. But living up to expectations is a daunting task in college football. The Ducks did a tremendous job of taking care of business.

UCLA was able to post a decent amount of points on the scoreboard in the loss. Oregon football’s defense would have liked to perform a bit better. But the fact is that when an offense scores 40 or more points, teams are going to have strong chances of emerging victorious.

Oregon football and the Oregon Duck now will have bragging rights over their Southern California rival until their next meeting.