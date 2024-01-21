Julian Sayin is transferring to Ohio State

Former Alabama football quarterback Julian Sayin is reportedly transferring to the Ohio State football program, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Julian Sayin is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, and he decommitted from Alabama after Nick Saban announced his retirement, opening the door for Ryan Day and Ohio State football to swoop in and land the quarterback for next season.

It is a huge get for Ryan Day, who was dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Landing a top quarterback recruit like Sayin could change the trajectory of next season.

After having high-level quarterback play over the last few seasons with Justin Fields and CJ Stroud under center, Ohio State turned to Kyle McCord for the 2023 season after he beat out Devin Brown for the starting job. Ohio State was a good team, but the quarterback play dropped off from Justin Field and CJ Stroud when Kyle McCord took over.

It is not a guarantee that Sayin is ready to start right away in his first year in college, but he provides Day and new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien with a high upside player under center.

It will be interesting to see if Sayin can win the starting job come the beginning of the 2024 season.

Ohio State is looking to reclaim the Big Ten next season, having lost out to Michigan in each of the last three seasons, this one being the year that the Wolverines were able to get over the hump and win the national championship.