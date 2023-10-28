Ohio State football is getting healthier ahead of a Big Ten clash with Wisconsin. The Buckeyes, who will be getting star running back TreVeyon Henderson back in the lineup against the Badgers, will likely also have a key defender, cornerback Denzel Burke, returning from injury as well. Burke, who missed last week, is “expected” to return, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Talented wideout and potential first round pick Emeka Egbuka, who is dealing with a lower body injury, is listed as questionable, per Thamel.

Egbuka was able to warm up before the Buckeyes' contest against Penn State last week, but he ultimately was not able to suit up for the game.

The Ohio State football passing offense, led by superstar Marvin Harrison Jr, was just fine without Egbuka last week, though his presence certainly helps to take attention away from Harrison.

In five games played this season, Egbuka has tallied 22 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns on the heels of a 1000-yard campaign back in 2022.

Meanwhile, Burke, an All-American as a freshman back in 2021, will certainly give Ohio State football a boost in the secondary.

Burke took a step back last season, but already has totaled an interception and eight passes defended through six games after posting zero and five in 11 games last year, respectively.

The Buckeyes, 7-0 and coming off of a huge win over the Nittany Lions in Week 8, have won nine straight games against the Badgers.

With health seemingly on their side, they'll have a great chance of making it 10 straight.