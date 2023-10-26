Ohio State football fans received some excellent news on the injury front, as star running back TreVeyon Henderson is poised to return to action with a Big Ten matchup against Wisconsin on the slate in Week 9. During his radio show, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said that Henderson is a “full go” for the game against the Badgers, per Chase Brown on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ryan Day on TreVeyon Henderson injury

“Trey’s had a really good week of practice. He’s full-go, so excited to get him back out there.”

Day said that Henderson, who has missed each of the last three games with an injury that Ohio State football has yet to disclose, had a good week of practice and will be back out there.

Henderson missed the Buckeyes' Week 6 win over Maryland despite the fact that he was able to warmup on the field with his fellow Ohio State running backs.

Day had said that Henderson would return the following week, but he missed the ensuing two games, both Buckeyes' victories.

But how much playing time will Henderson see fresh off of an injury?

Ohio State football's RB plan

Ryan Day did not get too specific on what the Buckeyes running back room will look like against Wisconsin- for obvious reasons- but he did drop the nugget that “other guys will get opportunities”, per Eleven Warriors.

Henderson is Ohio State football's leading rusher, so he should be expected to lead the backfield in his return from injury.

However, the likes of Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams, who combined for 196 rushing yards and two scores in the three games without Henderson, figure to also play some sort of role.

The Buckeyes offense could receive even more of a boost if wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is also able to return to the action on Saturday.