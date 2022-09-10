Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game

The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022

Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming were gametime decisions for Ohio State football. Both wideouts weren’t out on the field for the team’s pregame warmups, which definitely wasn’t a good sign for their respective chances of suiting up against Arkansas State.

Smith-Njigba, a Heisman trophy candidate and the best pass-catcher on the Buckeyes roster, sustained a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame. Fleming was unable to suit up against the Fighting Irish- and he won’t be making his season debut on Saturday, either.

Even without Smith-Njigba, who led the team with 1606 receiving yards in 2021, and Fleming, Ohio State football will still be able to make quick work of the Red Wolves, who were nearly 50-point underdogs heading into the matchup.

Look for the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson to step up for the Buckeyes. Egbuka is one to watch, as he broke out for 90 yards and his first career touchdown in Week 1.

Hopefully, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be back on the field soon for the Buckeyes.