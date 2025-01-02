The Rose Bowl was projected to be close this year, but Ohio State football had other ideas. The No. 6 Buckeyes dismantled Oregon 41-21 in Pasadena, California, executing a textbook revenge win.

Ohio State's social media team went the petty route after the decisive victory, via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“The Ducks came for the 🌹 but left with thorns,” the account said.

The No. 1 Ducks were 13-0 heading into the contest, with wins over Ohio State, Penn State, and Illinois being their most impressive achievements. Oregon, who beat the Buckeyes 32-31 on October 12, was one of just two teams to defeat the Big Ten powerhouse this season. The other was Michigan, who upset them in Columbus, Ohio 13-10 on November 30.

