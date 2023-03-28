A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed not just one but two huge recruitment wins for their offensive line. That is after Ohio State Football successfully lured the pair of Deontae Armstrong and Devontae Armstrong to Columbus. Deontae and Devontae are twins and are both 4-star recruits, so this development is truly invigorating news for Buckeyes nation.

Right after the news of Deontae Armstrong’s commitment to play for Ohio State football, he tweeted “B⭕️⭕️⭕️M!!!! Home… who’s next?!? 🌰,” apparently dropping a hint that his twin brother was also coming with him.

That was what happened exactly, with news of Devontae Armstrong’s commitment to Ohio State football breaking shortly after Deontae’s tweet.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Devontae Armstrong has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’6 292 OT from Lakewood, OH chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, UGA, & Penn State. He joins his twin brother, Deontae, in Ohio State’s Top 5 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings🌰 https://t.co/FT2wIDo9vS pic.twitter.com/iLFUyMO23r — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2023

Deontae Armstrong and Devontae Armstrong are part of a strong contingent of Ohio State recruits for 2024. At the moment, the Buckeyes have six commitments, including a 5-star and four 4-stars.

“What stood out to me is how much like a family it already felt there, knowing all the coaches, the staff, the players,” Deontae Armstrong said when he talked about why he chose to play for Ohio State football, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. “Getting to meet Coach Frye’s wife and kids, and his family meeting mine. It all just felt like home.”

Devontae also expressed his love for Ohio State football.

“We’ve grown up watching Ohio State since the day we were born, always seeing them on TV,” said Devontae (h/t Fawcett). It really was just a dream come true to actually be getting recruited by Ohio State and when Coach Frye came to our school in January and offered my brother and I, we just looked at each other and smiled. “