Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached

The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era.

The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but in the end, the Big Ten powerhouse orchestrated three touchdown drives to secure the win.

Miyan Williams provided the Buckeyes with a 21-7 lead over Northwestern after notching a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the late stages of the fourth quarter, and this score wound up being a historic one.

As noted by ESPN, Ohio State scored at least 20 points for the 70th straight game, which set a new FBS record.

The Buckeyes set an FBS record with their 70th straight game with 20+ points and move to 9-0 in the process 😤 — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2022

This record was previously held by the Oklahoma Sooners at 69 such games, which they managed to pull off from 2016 to 2021.

This feat for the Buckeyes sure is quite impressive, especially considering that Clemson under Dabo Swinney and Alabama under Nick Saban each have not been able to reach it.

The Buckeyes may not be done just yet in making history this season, as they sure have what it takes to win the Big Ten and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. They will look to pick up the 10th win of their campaign next week when they meet Indiana for a pivotal home matchup.