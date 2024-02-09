Bill O'Brien to Boston College.

The college football coaching carousel has come to an end with one job remaining: Boston College. After Jeff Hafley shockingly left to become the defensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers, a number of names popped up for the Boston College football job. Now, all signs point to Ohio State OC and former New England Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien becoming the next head coach for the Golden Eagles, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: Boston College is working toward a deal to hire Bill O’Brien as the school’s next head coach. A deal is expected soon, giving BC a well-regarded coach with extensive NFL experience and strong local ties.'

O'Brien emerged early on as a candidate and now will become a head coach in college football again, assuming the deal gets done.

Bill O'Brien becomes a head coach once again

Bill O'Brien has an extensive coaching resume, including a stint with the Patriots from 20007 to 20111. He then became the head coach at Penn State for two seasons before going back to the NFL, this time as the head coach of the Houston Texans. He went 52-48 with the Texans and four AFC South titles. But, after a 0-4 start in 2020, he was fired.

O'Brien spent 2021 and 2022 as an assistant for Alabama before returning to the Patriots. But, a few weeks ago, he took the job to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. So, now the Buckeyes are in search of another OC as O'Brien returns to a head coaching position in college football.

Boston College finished this past season with a 7-6 record and a 3-5 mark in ACC play, so O'Brien is entering a decent situation with the program.