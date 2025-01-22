Fox Sports 1 television host Colin Cowherd dropped a significant take on Ohio State football and the overall future of both the Big Ten and SEC conferences. Everyone is paying their respects to the Buckeyes for how this program rebounded from its loss to Michigan a month and a half ago. Ryan Day and company have proven many people wrong on the path to their ninth national championship in school history.

The Buckeyes clinched this title against a very resilient Notre Dame team, which almost pulled off a shocking comeback. Led by Offensive MVP Will Howard, Ohio State's balanced offensive attack carved up an elite Fighting Irish defense. When the College Football Playoff started in 2014, the Buckeyes won the national championship. In the first year of the twelve-team format, Ohio State is back at the top of the sport.

Colin Cowherd, on an episode of “The Herd,” noted that this run was reflective of how elite of a program the Buckeyes are right now and how the reign of Big Ten dominance over college football has officially begun.

“We have a new king of college football. It's the Big Ten. Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC are wealthy, well-heeled programs. The Big Ten is in the footprint of L.A., New York, and Chicago, our three biggest cities, and Philadelphia. The SEC is big in Atlanta, but the game has changed. The game is all about NIL and collectives…this is not just a one-off. Michigan won last year, Ohio State won this year, and I’d put big money on the Buckeyes winning it next year.”

Ohio State football's success is built to last

On the point of Ohio State being able to repeat, Colin Cowherd is making a fair take. The Buckeyes are returning several players from this year's title-winning roster, including superstar wideout Jeremiah Smith. They will be one of the favorites. The statement on the Big Ten Conference's dominance remains to be seen, but it's clear that the conference was the best in college football in 2024. The SEC will likely not be winning 13 of 17 national titles in any of our lifetimes again.

However, the idea that the SEC lacks the NIL infrastructure of Big Ten teams is faulty. Plenty of Southern schools are among the top 25 in spending on their rosters. The following list isn't wholly accurate because Oregon is also among the top spenders, but still, the SEC schools are built to compete with Big Ten schools in NIL. However, all that money does not always contribute to the product on the field; when it came to that, the Big Ten stood alone.

Overall, it's wild how things have changed in Columbus over the course of a month and a half. Ryan Day went from potentially being on the hot seat to becoming a Buckeyes legend. The work and hype for the 2025 season will start soon, but this program deserves to bask in its accomplishments from this season. It really is one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football history.