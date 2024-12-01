This was supposed to be the day that Ohio State football got back on track. After three consecutive losses in The Game against arch rival Michigan, everything was set up for the Buckeyes to restore order in the rivalry and get a convincing win over the Wolverines.

After all, the game was in Columbus and Ohio State has arguably the best roster in the country. On the other hand, Michigan came into the game at 6-5 and has struggled on offense all season, especially at quarterback. On top of that, star tight end Colston Loveland and cornerback Will Johnson both sat out for the Wolverines.

However, Ohio State still couldn't get the job done. After a puzzling batch of poor interceptions and missed tackles, Michigan still walked away with a 13-10 win in Columbus before a brawl broke out at midfield after the game.

Understandably, the fallout from another embarrassing loss has Ohio State fans and pundits in shambles. On Sunday morning, some Columbus radio hosts had a crazy theory about the game and were calling for Ryan Day's job as a result, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“On Columbus, Ohio, radio this morning, hosts said Chip Kelly was ‘on the take' & Ryan Day should be fired before the playoffs for Michigan loss & because he's been looking for another job for last month,” McMurphy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Incredibly, these hosts suggested that Chip Kelly was potentially throwing the game and taking a bribe to lose. As for Day, his seat was already getting hot this season after a close loss to Oregon. However, a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan will have the Ohio State faithful calling for his job even more than they have been.

Ohio State has plenty of time to reflect after loss to Michigan

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Ohio State was going to trounce Michigan in Columbus on Saturday and move on to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against Oregon. Many Ohio State fans had even begun thinking about getting revenge on the Ducks for a loss earlier in the season.

Now, after a shocking loss, Ohio State is out of the title game in favor of Penn State. Ryan Day and company will now have three weeks to reflect and regroup before they open their College Football Playoff campaign. The Buckeyes will have to play a first-round game as a team that didn't win its conference, and they currently await whether that game will be at The Shoe in Columbus or out on the road.

This Ohio State roster still has the talent to make a deep playoff run, but outings like Saturday show the reasons why they have been underwhelming for most of the season. In addition to a day like yesterday, Ohio State also had sleepy performances against lower level teams like Nebraska and Northwestern.

It was clear that Ohio State was not ready to play on Saturday. Going forward, that is not going to cut it against a group of very good teams in the postseason. If Ohio State doesn't have the right preparation and it doesn't have things cleaned up, its season will end with another disappointing loss.