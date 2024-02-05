Na'eem Offord commits to Ohio State football

This next season will be a critically important one for Ohio State football and head coach Ryan Day. With Jim Harbaugh finally returning to the NFL, the Buckeyes will be expected to supplant Michigan as the class of the Big Ten once again. Their latest recruiting coup should only reinforce the belief that they are the future of the conference, and maybe even the sport.

Na'eem Offord, the top-ranked cornerback and N0. 6 overall prospect in the 2025 class, is committing to Ohio State, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. The Birmingham, Alabama native adds to a loaded haul of future Buckeye talent that has them among the best recruiters in the country. After a visit over the weekend, he is choosing Columbus over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee.

Offord is a superb athlete who should possess the speed to keep up with the top wide receivers in the nation. He helped Parker High School go undefeated during the regular season, thriving on defense and offense. The rich get richer.

Ohio State football already boasts a top-three 2024 class after signing a crop of high-end talents most notably highlighted by No. 1 recruit and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Ryan Day has also feasted on the transfer portal, snagging quarterbacks Will Howard and Julian Sayin, All-American safety Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins.

Amassing that type of ammunition means nothing, however, if the Buckeyes do not have the on-field success to match it. The already-enormous amount of pressure that is on the program should only intensify this year and beyond.