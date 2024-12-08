Ohio State football versus Michigan took on a new meaning involving Kirk Herbstreit. Many know the ESPN and Amazon Prime analyst as a Buckeyes legend. However, his son is blazing his own path — sparking quite the reactions from OSU's fanbase.

Chase Herbstreit, the class of 2025 quarterback, pulled the stunner and chose the Wolverines. Hayes Fawcett of On3.com was first to report. The younger Herbstreit stars for St. Xavier High in Cincinnati. He even said “Go Blue” in his commitment.

While Michigan fans took an immediately liking into accepting someone with the surname of Herbstreit, the reactions were far different on the OSU side. Barstool Ohio State was one.

Rivals called the move as a “house divided” situation in the Herbstreit household. Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors even shared how Chase Herbstreit “grew up dreaming” of playing for Ohio State. Meanwhile, Barstool's “Ohio's Tate” senses something fishy about the move.

“Does Kirk Herbstreit not realize his son is being used as a pawn in The Game?” he asked on X. “Kid is a 0-star QB and behind Bryce Underwood. Michigan is using him to troll Ohio State and nothing else. And they fell for it.”

One more fan delivered this bold prediction involving the newest Michigan signing.

“In two years, the greatest thing to happen in the history of college football will be Chase Herbstreit planting the flag in the middle of the Horseshoe!” the fan posted.

Was Kirk Herbstreit's son offered by Ohio State?

Time now to address the next elephant in the room: If Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day offered the legacy QB.

The younger Herbstreit had a relatively quiet recruiting period. His 247Sports profile lists no other universities that offered. He was even unranked by the outlet. On3.com, meanwhile, listed him as a three-star prospect.

Chase Herbstreit took over the starting reins at St. Xavier midway through his sophomore season. He even guided a playoff victory in the first round of his 10th grade year.

The son of the longtime analyst went on to deliver 3,120 career passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in his final two seasons per MaxPreps. But he produced stronger numbers his senior season — tossing 18 touchdown throws compared to five picks. He also tacked on 649 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

Herbstreit joins five-star Bryce Underwood as the lone Michigan QB signings for the Wolverines' 2025 class. Underwood officially signed his letter of intent to the Wolverines on Wednesday for the early signing period.