Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Miyan Williams injury updates leave Ohio State football in tough position vs. Michigan State

Ohio State football is in a tough spot after the latest injury news on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams. Before Saturday’s contest against Michigan State, both Smith-Njigba and Williams were ruled out, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

It’s a big blow to the Ohio State football offense, which has been a well-oiled machine this season. And they’ve done it largely without the presence of arguably their best pass-catcher in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who injured his hamstring in the season’s first game against Notre Dame.

Smith-Njigba was able to return on September 17 against Toledo, though the Buckeyes junior missed last week’s game vs. Rutgers, as the training staff opted to be cautious with the star pass-catcher. Head coach Ryan Day termed Smith-Njigba as ‘week-to-week” when speaking to reporters ahead of the Michigan State contest.

There remains hope that Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led Ohio State football with 1,606 receiving yards last year, will be ready to suit up against Iowa on October 22.

Meanwhile, Buckeyes running back Miyan Willams, who exploded for five touchdowns last week, is out with an undisclosed injury. Fortunately, TreVeyon Henderson, the preseason’s projected starter for Ohio State football in the backfield, is expected to make his return against the Spartans.

Henderson was scratched last week after suffering an injury during warmups, though there is optimism he will be out there. The Buckeyes are going to need him to look like the halfback who ran for over 1200 yards last season if he is able to give it a go.

This Ohio State team should be just fine on Saturday. However, it’s still notable that the offense won’t be at full strength for a Big Ten clash on the road.