The Ohio State football team took on Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, and the game wasn't even close. The Buckeyes came out to prove a point, and they did just that as they cruised to a 41-21 win over the Ducks. The game was over before it started as Ohio State jumped on Oregon quickly and often, and true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a huge day. The whole country was taking notice, and that includes NBA superstar LeBron James.

Jeremiah Smith had a monster performance in the Rose Bowl as he finished the game with seven receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. LeBron James knows that Smith is going to be special for a long time.

“1 of them 1s,” James said in a post on his Instagram story.

James went straight to the NBA from high school, so he never went to college. However, he is from Ohio and he has always been a big Ohio State fan.

What we have seen from Smith this season would be impressive for any WR, but the fact that he is a true freshman makes it even more insane. If Smith was able to go to the NFL after this season, he would probably be the first overall pick. Luckily for Buckeyes fans, they will get him for another two seasons.

Oregon simply didn't have an answer for Smith in the Rose Bowl, and it was clear from the very beginning. Just a few plays into the game, Ohio State got the ball into Smith's hands and he exploded for a long touchdown. The route was on after that.

Smith made numerous big plays throughout the game, and he found the end zone again in the second quarter as he and quarterback Will Howard connected on another long touchdown to make it 24-0.

Oregon was never able to make a comeback in this one as Ohio State was just too good. The Buckeyes let their foot off the gas a bit after taking a 34-0 lead in the first half, and they were on cruise control in the second half.

Now, the Ducks are done after coming into the playoff with an undefeated record and the #1 seed. Ohio State is moving on to take on Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. That is going to be an exciting matchup to see.

Ohio State and Texas will kick off the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 ET on January 10th from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 6.5 points.