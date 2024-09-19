Ohio State football freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made history this week as he is the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with Red Bull. Red Bull has a lot of deals with figures in the sports world, but they are just now breaking into the college landscape. Smith has only been with the Buckeyes for a couple games, but he already looks like one of the best wide receivers in college football.

“Ohio State freshman WR Jeremiah Smith is signing an NIL deal with Red Bull as its first-ever college football athlete,” Front Office Sports said in a post.

Jeremiah Smith came into the Ohio State football program this offseason with a ton of hype. He was among the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, and through two games, he has shown why.

The Buckeyes have cruised through their first two games as they have taken on two MAC teams: Akron and Western Michigan. The Buckeyes have looked dominant, as you would expect, and Smith has been a big part of the offense despite being a true freshman. Not only is he playing at such a young age, but he is dominating.

So far, Smith is the leading receiver for the Buckeyes. He isn't just a contributor on this offense, he is one of their best playmakers. Through two games, Smith has 11 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He is on pace for an incredible freshman season.

Jeremiah Smith is living up to the hype so far, and it's going to be very exciting to see him go up against some of the harder teams on their schedule.

Smith and the Buckeyes will be back in action this weekend against Marshall. The two teams will kick off from Ohio Stadium in Columbus at noon ET and the game will be airing on Fox. Ohio State is currently favored by 39.5 points.