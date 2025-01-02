Ohio State football turned to Jeremiah Smith to ignite their version of New Year's Day fireworks Wednesday. The Buckeyes true freshman wide receiver erupted for seven catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns to destroy Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl.

Smith torched the Ducks before. He tallied 100 yards in the Oct. 12 meeting in Eugene. But the Ducks escaped that one 32-31. Oregon arrived to Pasadena as the nation's last undefeated team remaining, plus the top overall seed in the College Football Playoffs.

Smith's dynamic plays helps send Oregon home in the tournament. And the explosive first-year college WR didn't hesitate to reveal Wednesday came equipped with the revenge factor with Yogi Roth of the Big 10 Network.

“We played a great game here, and we got our revenge,” Smith said as the confetti fell all around him.

Expand Tweet

Smith has shown the Buckeyes his potential for stardom. But he raised his game another level in his first Rose Bowl appearance.

Jeremiah Smith thrashed Oregon for new career-high

Smith pulled up to Pasadena with four 100-yard games in tow. His fifth saw a new career-high mark.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder delivered his highest receiving yardage mark in his young career. He blew past a stout Oregon secondary multiple times — including sneaking behind the Ducks for this 43-yard touchdown strike.

Expand Tweet

Smith already took the CFP by storm on Dec. 21. He zipped through Tennessee for six catches and 103 yards, plus scored two touchdowns on the Volunteers. But Smith proved he became beyond ready for an even larger stage.

Smith caught passes in traffic and blew the top off the defense. The Miami Gardens native racked up 161 receiving yards before halftime. He later, succinctly, told ESPN's Rece Davis that no one in the nation can stop him.

Expand Tweet

Smith even won over his opponent. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning called Smith “NFL ready” after taking the 20-point beatdown.

The young freshman came to Columbus needing to replace a recent campus legend in Marvin Harrison Jr. Smith broke out as the Rose Bowl's most dominating offensive player. Only this time, Smith clearly had revenge on his mind along with the rest of the Buckeyes. They sent home the nation's last unbeaten, and the team that handed OSU its first loss of the season.

Now, Smith has OSU one victory over from returning to the National Championship game. The Cotton Bowl and the Texas Longhorns now await the prized first-year CFB wide receiver and the 2025 Rose Bowl champions.