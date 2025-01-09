The college football transfer portal received a stunning shake-up announcement that former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck plans to play for a new program in 2025. After much speculation over Beck entering the NFL Draft in April, it appears that the senior will look to potentially play one more collegiate season, with Ohio State football and Miami in the running to acquire one of the nation's best gunslingers.

Beck completed 290 passes on 448 attempts for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024.

“Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Miami are 3 teams to watch for Carson Beck once he enters the Transfer Portal,” per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Beck led Georgia to an 11-3 record and an SEC championship victory over Texas in December, where he suffered a right elbow injury that kept him sidelined for the rest of the season. Without Beck, the Bulldogs were defeated in the Sugar Bowl to Notre Dame, bringing their College Football Playoff run to an end.

Despite the less than ideal ending to his season at Georgia, Beck could become one of the highest-paid NIL players for 2025.

Carson Beck's potential fit at Ohio State football in transfer portal

After undergoing surgery on his elbow, the pressure now mounts on Beck to be ready for the 2025 campaign. If he does play at Ohio State, he'll be taking over for Will Howard, who's done a remarkable job this season with leading the Buckeyes to the CFP semifinal.

Beck would provide the instant leadership qualities that head coach Ryan Day expects from an Ohio State QB, and it would be a solid program for Beck to rebuild his NFL Draft stock for 2026.

Ohio State has a plethora of success producing NFL talent, and Beck will now choose if he wants to be the next prospect to make it in the league. Miami would also be a suitable fit, with Cam Ward on his way to becoming a top-10 draft selection.