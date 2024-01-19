The top QB recruit in 2024 has a lot of options.

The college football transfer portal continues to spin with the recent change of coaches. Nick Saban's retirement was a stunner, and Kalen DeBoer went from Washington to Alabama, causing another ripple effect. On Friday, Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024, entered the transfer portal after committing to Alabama.

Now, it looks like Ohio State and USC have emerged as two programs to watch for Sayin, per Tom Loy of 247Sports.

‘I’m watching #USC and #OhioState for Alabama transfer quarterback Julian Sayin. Waiting for him to go in officially, but based on intel I’ve received, my early is on the #Buckeyes.'

Sayin just finished his senior season at Carlsbad High School, throwing for 2,369 yards and 24 touchdowns. He initially chose Alabama over LSU, Texas, and Ohio State. But, with Quinn Ewers returning for 2024 and Arch Manning waiting behind him, Texas might not be an option anymore.

Kyle McCord transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse, and Will Howard came to Columbus from Kansas State for his final college season. As for USC, Malachi Nelson, a five-star recruit, transferred to Boise State, so both the Buckeyes and Trojans make a lot of sense for Sayin.

Alabama recently added freshman quarterback Austin Mack, who was previously with DeBoer at Washington, so that might have been a reason for Sayin's transfer as well. The domino effect continues in Tuscaloosa after Saban's retirement as Isaiah Bond, Caleb Downs, and others have entered the portal. Now, Saying becomes the top option on the quarterback market.