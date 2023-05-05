Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Former Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Kaleb Brown transferred to the Iowa Hawkeyes football program on Thursday, according to an article from CBS Sports.

A former 4-star recruit out of Chicago, Ill., Brown initially committed to the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2022 Ohio State recruiting class that ranked No. 4 in the country and featured two 5-star enrollees in linebacker C.J. Hicks and safety Sonny Styles.

Brown finished the 2022 season with one reception for five yards, a catch he earned during a 54-10 October win over Iowa at Ohio Stadium. Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla combined for 81 passing yards and three interceptions against a formidable Ohio State defense. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud racked up 286 passing yards and four touchdowns on 30 pass attempts.

Iowa would move on to take a 21-0 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl. It limited the Wildcats to 139 passing yards and 67 yards on the ground. Iowa defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean both returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Iowa won today by being Iowa,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara decided to transfer to Iowa in early December, boosting an Iowa offense that ranked dead last in the Big Ten with 251.6 total yards per game and 13th in the conference with 156.7 passing yards per contest. The 6-foot-1-inch quarterback garnered just over 3180 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns during his time with the Wolverines, peaking at 2,576 passing yards during the 2021 season.

Iowa’s transfer class now features six players, including Michigan tight end Erick All and Miami (OH) offensive guard Rusty Feth, according to 247Sports. Two players, 3-star defensive lineman Anterio Thompson and 3-star running back Terrell Washington Jr., have enrolled in the program. 20 players have signed their letters of intent.