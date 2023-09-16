The Ohio State Buckeyes took on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Saturday's college football action. Ohio State football–the heavy favorite in the game–led Western Kentucky 42-10 at halftime due to a deadly efficient performance by quarterback Kyle McCord. The young QB was given the starting position just a few days ago, and so Buckeyes fans were hyped up to see him live up to expectations.

McCord completed 20 passes on 24 attempts (83.3 percent accuracy) for 318 yards and three touchdowns before being pulled from the game. One of those touchdowns was a 75-yard bomb to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the second quarter that was an absolute hit with Ohio State football fans.

The Buckeyes went on to win the game, 63-10.

Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 75-yard TD.

Ohio State up 21-10. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KFtOvylXrB — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 16, 2023

An outpour of support online included descriptions on X (the platform previously known as Twitter) of the Ohio State football performance as “Electric,” “Sweet,” and simply “Wow.”

Regarding Kyle McCord's performance, some fans are convinced that “[He's] a stud [and] just needed the reigns [to prove it]”. Others agreed with this sentiment, calling out McCord's doubters by saying, “Anyone hating on Kyle McCord at this point just hating to be hating and I can't take you seriously. That boy was damn near throwing for 300 [yards] in the 1st half.”

Though the game started off rocky (with a sack and a fumble), some fans believe that McCord's performance is actually thanks to that rather than in spite of it. According to another X user, the sack and fumble “woke him and [caused him] to choose violence”.

Whatever the reason may be, McCord was undoubtedly a man on a mission today. Ohio State football fans will likely go to sleep easy knowing that McCord is a quarterback capable of rising to the occasion when trusted with the reigns.