Western Kentucky (2-0) travels to the Buckeye State to take on the sixth-ranked Ohio State (2-0) Buckeyes in week three of the college football season. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Western Kentucky-Ohio State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Western Kentucky has started off the season 2-0. They beat South Florida, and Houston Christian, scoring 40+ points in both games. They also won both games by two scores or more. Austin Reed is the quarterback, and he is having a great year. He has passed for almost 600 yards in the two games, and six touchdowns to no interceptions. They do not run the ball often, but they average 5.1 yards per carry when they do. Defensively, Western Kentucky has been pretty good. They have three interceptions, three forced fumbles, six sacks, and nine pass deflections.

Ohio State is the sixth-ranked team in the nation. They opened the season with a large victory over Big-10 opponents, Indiana. In week two, they beat Youngstown State 35-7. Ohio State has not been the offensive team they were in the past season. However, they are getting it together. Kyle McCord has passed for 497 yards, and three touchdowns. Treveyon Henderson is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, so he is running the ball very well for the Buckeyes.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Kentucky-Ohio State Odds

Western Kentucky: +29.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -29.5 (-110)

Over: 65.5 (-115)

Under: 65.5 (-105)

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 4 ET/1 PT

Why Western Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

Western Kentucky needs to make sure their offense stays hot in this game. They have scored 93 total points in their first two games, and their offense looked ready to take on anyone. Austin Reed needs to be at his best in this game, but it is not an easy matchup. Ohio State has only allowed 10 points all season, and their defense has been the heart of the team. If Austin Reed can keep up what he has been doing this season, Western Kentucky will cover the spread.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread

Ohio State's offense has not been all that deadly. They scored just 23 points against Indiana and 35 points against Youngstown State. However, their defense has been exceptional. They have allowed just 193.5 yards per game. In the passing game, opposing teams are throwing for 108.5 points per game. They are rushing for less than 100. Ohio State's defense is facing their biggest test of the year in this one. If they can keep Austin Reed in check, they will hold Western Kentucky to less than 20 points, and that would help them cover the spread greatly.

Western Kentucky is allowing opponents to rush for over 250 yards per game. This is something the Buckeyes can take advantage of. Henderson has 17 carries for 103 yards this season. Ohio State should give him 15 carries at a minimum in this game. If they give Henderson the ball, they will work towards the weakness of Western Kentucky, and the Buckeyes will cover the spread.

Final Western Kentucky-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Ohio State is giving 30 points in this game. With how they have been playing, and how good Western Kentucky's offense is, I just do not think that is a good line. I am going to roll with Western Kentucky in this game. They should be able to keep this game within 30 points.

Final Western Kentucky-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Western Kentucky +29.5 (-110), Under 65.5 (-105)