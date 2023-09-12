Ohio State football's quest to find their new starting quarterback has finally ended. There was a lot of talk about whether Kyle McCord or Devin Brown would win the QB1 role for the Buckeyes. After their Week 2 game, Ryan Day has settled on his quarterback: McCord will be taking over as QB1, per Bill Rabinowitz.

‘Ryan Day announces Kyle McCord as the starting QB.'

When asked about why McCord won Ohio State's starting QB job, Day cited his consistency on the field. The Ohio State head coach also noted that Brown is still expected to play, but he wanted to make the distinction of who's the QB1 early.

“Day said McCord's “overall consistency” has won him the job. Day said he still expects Devin Brown to play, but he wanted to make the distinction that McCord has won the job.”

Against Youngstown State, Kyle McCord proved why he was worthy of taking the QB1 role for Ohio State football. The QB completed 14 of his 20 passes (70% completion rate) for 258 yards and three touchdowns. McCord's poise and veteran game sense was clearly seen: He was much more comfortable running the offense. On the other hand, Brown went 2-for-6 and was benched until garbage time. That was already a good indicator that McCord won the starting job.

McCord will have to live up to the expectations set by CJ Stroud. The Ohio State football QB was the second-highest prospect in the 2023 draft, second only to Bryce Young. Stroud helped lead Ohio State to the College Football Playoff. Can McCord achieve that same success this season?