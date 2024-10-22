Ohio State football is getting some bad news as it tries to remain in the Big Ten Conference race. The Buckeyes are losing offensive tackle Josh Simmons for the remainder of the season, per On3. Simmons got hurt in a game against Oregon.

Ohio State is behind in the conference race, to both Oregon and Indiana. Penn State is also undefeated and ahead of Ohio State in the conference standings. The Buckeyes were considered a preseason favorite to win the Big Ten. The team will now have to find a way to win with a revamped offensive line.

Simmons left the Oregon contest in the remaining moments of that game. He hurt his knee and had to be carted off the field, in a difficult moment.

“That’s why you have to build depth,” Day said. “You knew this was going to happen midway through the season. So couple guys, we’ll get back for sure, other guys like Josh and Will, it’ll be a while.”

Ohio State can afford to take no more losses as it continues its Big Ten schedule. The league is extremely competitive this year; five teams are ahead of Ohio State at time of writing.

There's tremendous pressure on Ohio State football this season

The Buckeyes need to win this season, because they have been stopped the last three years from winning the Big Ten by Michigan. Ohio State has a tremendous roster, and much has been said about how good this squad is.

The results have mostly been great. Ohio State football holds a 5-1 overall record this season, with just the one close loss to Oregon. The problem for Ohio State is that it now needs help, as Oregon would have to lose to help the Buckeyes.

There are some huge games ahead for this program, as Ohio State still needs to play Michigan, Penn State and Indiana in the last several weeks of the year. Those are now all must-win games for the Buckeyes. Time will tell how this competitive Big Ten Conference shapes up in the last weeks of the year.

With Simmons hurt, Ohio State will have to rely on other linemen like Zen Michalski to pick up the slack. Michalski stepped in to finish the Oregon game. The job is to protect transfer quarterback Will Howard, who has 1,574 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Howard has thrown three interceptions.

Ohio State next plays Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are 5-2 on the year.