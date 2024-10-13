Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is giving a tough update on the health of one of his offensive linemen. Offensive lineman Josh Simmons was carted off the field in a game against Oregon, and it doesn't look optimistic for the tackle.

“It doesn’t look good on him coming back this season,” Day said, per The Athletic.

Simmons got hurt in the Oregon game, which Ohio State ended up losing. The tackle went down on a play in the second quarter, and was taken off the field. Day admits it hurt to lose his starting tackle in the game. Simmons was replaced in the contest by Zen Michalski. The Buckeyes also used Tegra Tshabola and Austin Siereveld to carry the load.

“Zen did a good job of coming in and competing,” Day said, per Eleven Warriors. “Tegra went down for a little bit there and so Austin had to go in. I thought those guys competed.”

Ohio State lost a close game to Oregon, 32-31, which will have a major impact on the Big Ten Conference title race.

Ohio State football must rebound from this loss

The Buckeyes must move forward from the loss to Oregon, as it doesn't get any easier in the Big Ten. Ohio State gets a bye week to try and lick its wounds, but then has another tough conference matchup against Nebraska. The team must shift its approach on who starts on the offensive line with Simmons out for an extended period.

“We'll have to get all of that identified,” Day added. “We'll go back to work next week.”

There were immense expectations this season on Ohio State, especially since Michigan lost head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Buckeyes were picked to win the Big Ten, but now must essentially win out to stay alive in the conference title race. Ohio State has huge contests approaching against several rivals, including Penn State and Michigan at the end of the season. There's also a matchup with Indiana, the surprise of the conference this season.

The team's success may depend on how well the squad can reload its offensive line. Ohio State rushed for 141 yards against Oregon, but struggled at times to get the chains moving. Day says losing Simmons is a tough obstacle to overcome.

“That's a big hit for us,” Day added.

The Buckeyes next play Nebraska on October 26.