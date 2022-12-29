By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Miyan Williams, the talented halfback for Ohio State, has been dealing with a stomach bug ahead of the Peach Bowl matchup vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. However, there is some good news for the Buckeyes ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day “fully expects Williams to play” in the Peach Bowl, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

In addition, Day said that Miyan Williams was expected to take the practice field on Thursday. Sure enough, Rabinowitz reported that Williams was present at practice.

It’s huge news for Ohio State ahead of the College Football Playoff. Miyan Williams, the projected backup halfback behind TreVeyon Henderson heading into the year, has been thrust into action when the latter suffered a foot injury.

Henderson was forced to have surgery earlier in December, knocking him out for the Peach Bowl.

That means that Williams, Ohio State football’s leading rusher with 817 yards and 13 scores this year, will be the lead dog in the backfield against the Bulldogs tough defensive front.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, Miyan Williams is perfectly capable of doing so. The bruising, 5-9, 225-pound tailback has rumbled for over 100 yards in four contests this year, including an incredible, 189-yard, five-touchdown performance back in October against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes will need Williams to be at his best in the College Football Playoff, especially against the nation’s top-ranked team in Georgia.

Ohio State football enters the game as nearly touchdown underdogs to the defending champion Bulldogs.

But with a healthy Miyan Williams leading the backfield, the Buckeyes’ chances of a shocking victory just got better.