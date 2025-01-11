Heading into Friday night's Cotton Bowl showdown with the Texas Longhorns, you could make the case that dating back to a mid-November matchup against the 5th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer had arguably been the most impactful player in the country. In those four games — against Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Oregon — Sawyer had notched 15 tackles, five sacks, five passes defended and an interception that nearly broke Gus Johnson's brain.

It's a shame that Gus Johnson wasn't on the broadcast for Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Texas, because he would've had a chance to deliver an encore call for the ages after Sawyer clinched the game for the Buckeyes with a forced fumble and subsequent 82-yard return for a touchdown. Though to be fair, Chris Fowler's call was legendary in it's own right.

The Buckeyes still have one win to secure before clinching their first National Championship in a decade, but it's not too soon for Jack Sawyer to begin considering his NFL prospects, because according to one prominent Draft analyst, Sawyer has the makings of a player that teams are going to fall in love with during the pre-Draft process.

“Got the chance to talk to Jack Sawyer at Ohio state pro day last year. He epitomizes Buckeye football,” says NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. “You see it with his effort every single down. Coaches are going to love him when they get involved in draft prep.”

Sawyer already had his share of supporters around the league before this game against the Longhorns. Most Draft experts pegged the Ohio State defensive end as a likely 2nd round pick, though it's possible that this stretch of dominant play has catapulted him into 1st Round territory, joining Buckeye teammates Josh Simmons, Donovan Jackson, Emeka Egbuka, JT Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams as potential day one selections.