It is a top-5 battle in the Big Ten as Indiana visits Ohio State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Indiana-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Indiana-Ohio State Last Game – Matchup History

Indiana comes into the game sitting at 10-0 on the year. They are coming off a bye week, but in their last game, they faced Michigan. It was a tight game overall. Indiana had a 17-3 lead at the half, but Michigan would make it a two-point game in the fourth quarter. Still, Indiana won the game 20-15. Meanwhile, Ohio State is 9-1 on the year, and last time out would face Northwestern. After being down 7-0 in the first quarter, Ohio State would go on to win the game 31-7.

Overall Series: This will be the 97th meeting between these two teams. Ohio State leads the series 79-12-5. Ohio State has dominated as of late. The last time they did not win the game was in 1990 when the game ended tied at 27. The last Indiana win was in 1988 when Indiana won 41-7. Ohio State has since won 28 straight games over Indiana, including winning 23-3 last year.

Here are the Indiana-Ohio State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Indiana-Ohio State Odds

Indiana: +12.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +385

Ohio State: -12.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 52.5 (-104)

Under: 52.5 (-118)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana has been led by Kurtis Rourke this year. He has completed 171 of 238 passes this year for 2,410 yards. Further, he has 21 touchdown passes this year. Further, he has been intercepted just four times this year. He has also been sacked just ten times this year. Rourke has also scored twice on the ground this year.

His top receiver this year has been Elijah Sarratt. Sarratt comes into the game with 38 receptions for 685 yards and six touchdowns this year. Further, Omar Cooper Jr. has been great as well. He has 24 receptions for 527 yards and five touchdowns. Myles Price has brought in 30 catches this year for 377 yards and two scores. Finally, Ke'Shawn Williams has 27 receptions for 341 yards and four scores. In the running game, Justice Ellison has been solid. He has run the ball 120 times for 686 yards and nine touchdowns. Ty Son Lawton has also been great, with 508 rushing yards and nine scores of his own. Elijah Green also has scored five times this year.

Indiana has been great this year on defense. They are seventh in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting third in opponent yards per game. They are second in the nation against the run but 27th against the pass this year. Mikail Kamara has been great, leading the team with 9.5 sacks this year. Further, Jailin Walker has six pass breakups, while D'Angelo Ponds has six pass breakups with two interceptions and a touchdown. Finally, Amare Ferrell has four interceptions on the year.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Will Howard leads the way for Ohio State. He has completed 186 of 255 passes this year for 2,484 yards. He has 24 touchdowns while having just five interceptions. He has been sacked just nine times this year while he had run the ball for 122 yards and six touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Jeremiah Smith has led the way. He has 49 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns this year. Further, Emeka Egbuka has been solid this year. He had brought in 49 receptions for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Finally, Carnell Tate, the tight end, has 31 receptions for 457 yards and four scores. In the running game, it is a two-headed approach. Quinshon Judkins has 121 carries for 723 yards. He has scored eight times as well. TreVeyon Henderson has also been solid. He had run for 662 yards and five scores this year.

Ohio State is first in the nation in opponent points per game and second in opponent yards per game. They are fourth against the run and fifth against the pass. Sonny Styles leads the team in tackles this year, while also having four sacks and three pass breakups. Further, Denzel Burke has two pass breakups and two interceptions this year. Finally, JT Tuimoloau has five sacks on the year.

Final Indiana-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Indiana comes into the game not only 10-0 but 8-2 against the spread. They failed to cover in the first game of the year by just half a point. They also failed to cover against Michigan in their last game. Meanwhile, Ohio State is 5-5 against the spread this year and failed to cover last time out as well. Indiana has been slightly better than Ohio State this year in turnover margin and does a better job at taking away the ball. Further, Indiana has the better kicking game this year. Take Indiana to keep this one close.

Final Indiana-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Indiana +12.5 (-104)