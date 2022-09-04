Ohio State football fans go OFF after resounding win vs. Notre Dame

College football is back, baby! The season started off on a high note, with some incredible blowout wins and other close matches. One of those close games came during Ohio State’s debut game in the 2022 football season against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes found themselves in a deficit early on.

Ohio State football has one of the most passionate fanbases in the league. It’s no surprise, then, that Buckeyes Twitter was going crazy after their win. Much of the fanfare about OSU was about their defense, limiting the fifth-ranked Notre Dame to just 10 points. It was the type of defensive performance that wins you games on the biggest stage.

I am absolutely impressed with Ohio State on defense. The players have played tremendously. Jim Knowles you’re the man with the play calling. Looking forward to having the Silver Bullets back. — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) September 4, 2022

Ohio State’s defensive MVPs tonight: Mike Hall and Tommy Eichenberg. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 4, 2022

Notre Dame’s 10 points tonight were fewer than it scored in any game last season and fewer than Ohio State allowed in all but three games last season. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 4, 2022

Other fans pointed out that despite a sub-par game from the Buckeyes offense, they still managed to win a football game. That, to them, speaks to how this team can fight through the adversity that comes with a long season ahead.

Ohio State winning with defense, running game, and great punting with Tressel in the building? He may need to see a doctor if his erection lasts longer than four hours. — Josh Link (@JoshTheLink) September 4, 2022

Ohio State played one of their worst games possible, lost their WR1 and still won by double digits — My Team Has A Name I Don’t Like (@httrhao) September 4, 2022

Ohio State just beat the #5 team in the country by double-digits. If you’re not satisfied, go home. 🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️ — Sam Block (@theblockspot) September 4, 2022

Of course, the most popular Ohio State football fan also didn’t miss a chance to tweet his support. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in the building for the Buckeyes’ season-opener to support his hometown squad. Despite already being in the building, LeBron also joined in on the I-O chants on Twitter.

O-H 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2022

Already, the outlook of Ohio State’s chances in the 2020 college football season are looking pretty good. They took Notre Dame’s best punch straight on the mouth, and fired back with their best shot. Their defense is already looking good. If their offense recovers to their old form, well, this team is going to cause some problems.