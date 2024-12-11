Recently, the Ohio State football program came under fire for their reaction to Michigan planting a flag on their field after defeating them in The Game this year. While the Wolverines perhaps could have shown a touch more humility in their celebration of the victory, the Buckeyes were widely criticized for the fighting they partook in in response to the flag planting at midfield.

One person who is evidently siding with the Buckeyes in this story is State Rep. Josh Williams, who recently introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act, which would make it a felony offense to plant a flag at the center of Ohio Stadium, per Dan Morrison of On3 Sports.

The proposed bill would “prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium football field on the day of a college football game and to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act.”

Fans may note that this bill apparently only would apply to Ohio State home games, as it mentions Ohio Stadium and nowhere else.

The chaos that ensued at the end of Ohio State vs Michigan this year sparked a national debate about flag planting and whether or not is an appropriate thing for a winning team to do on their rival's home turf.

One easy solution proposed by many is that if you don't want a flag planted on your field, to simply win the game, especially when you are favored by 20-plus points, as Ohio State was against Michigan.

Still, there is something to be said about having grace in victory, and Michigan didn't display an abundance of that in the aftermath of their win.

In any case, Ohio State will now prepare for their upcoming matchup vs the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the new expanded college football playoff.