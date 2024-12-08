Nick Saban’s transition to ESPN’s College GameDay has been nothing short of a revelation, bringing candidness and humor to the Saturday morning show. But in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, the former Alabama head coach delivered one of his most memorable moments yet during a discussion about flag-planting controversies and the NCAA’s disciplinary actions.

Saban, known for his sharp wit, took aim at the NCAA’s recent fines against schools involved in postgame antics. “First of all, I think we need guidelines,” Saban began, before dropping an unforgettable analogy: “But, I think to fine these schools $100,000 is like worrying about mouse manure when you’re up to your ears in elephant sh*t.”

The comment had GameDay co-hosts Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard in stitches, and the moment quickly went viral. But Saban wasn’t done. He used the opportunity to critique a culture he views as increasingly disrespectful in college football, calling for better sportsmanship from players and accountability from coaches.

Nick Saban thinks the NCAA is fining teams way too much

“We got to have guidelines. And I would be more upset with my team trying to plant the flag because I think that’s disrespectful and doesn’t show much sportsmanship,” Saban said. “You want to defeat the other team, but this disrespect that everybody wants to show is probably not a good part of the game.”

Saban emphasized the need for college football to protect its brand, especially in the age of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments to players. Drawing a comparison to the NFL, he argued that players have a responsibility to uphold the integrity of the sport. “If college football players want to be paid — which they’re getting paid now — then they have to do something to protect the brand. The NFL protects [its] brand,” he said. “So, when you do something like this that’s bad for the game, you gotta learn how to protect the brand; show sportsmanship so people can identify to the game in a positive way.”

Saban also placed blame on coaches for failing to curb these behaviors. “I would be much more upset with my team planting a flag because I think coaches can control that,” he said. “If you tell your team, ‘We’re not doing this,’ they’re not gonna do it. It’s no different than faking injuries. Coaches can stop that; they can stop this.”

The former Crimson Tide leader didn’t hold back when addressing Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, who gave diplomatic answers to a question about a potential rematch between their teams. Saban, with characteristic bluntness, quipped, “Yeah, well, I think they’re both bullsh*ttin’ us.”

Saban’s straightforward style continues to resonate, offering refreshing insights that cut through the usual coach-speak. His time on GameDay has not only been entertaining but also a reminder of why his voice remains influential in college football.