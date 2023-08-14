The Ohio State football team is undergoing a quarterback competition in camp following CJ Stroud's departure to the NFL. Both Devin Brown and Kyle McCord are battling it out in hopes of landing the job, and with the season a couple of weeks away, there has yet to be a decision.

On Monday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day remained noncommittal on naming a starter and acknowledged the competition will continue, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Dispatch.

‘Day said he's still looking for a QB to emerge as a clear front-runner. “We are not ready to name a starter right now. The competition will continue this week.”‘

There is no timeframe on when Day will announce a starter, and he admitted there's a chance the competition goes into the season.

“Are we ready to name somebody by the end of the week, or does the competition continue into the season> That's not ideal, but if that's where we're at, then that's what we'll do.”

🏈@ryandaytime gives an update on the QB battle. Tune into his press conference LIVE NOW at https://t.co/dPe0xpy1by 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vW3YdMb5u4 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 14, 2023

Day gave an update earlier in the month, and it was incredibly vague, and now there is still no stance on who will get the job or even who has the upper hand. As of now, both McCord and Brown have performed well at camp, making it difficult for Day to decide which QB will be the starter for the Ohio State football program in 2023.

The Buckeyes kick off the season with a road game against the Indiana Hoosiers on September 2, followed by games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky before a massive battle with Notre Dame in South Bend. Hopefully, a decision is made soon.