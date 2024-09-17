The expectations of a blue-blood college football program are like moving goalposts. No matter how well a program recruits, coach up their players, give back to the community, and perform all the duties of a head coach, a loss or even a lukewarm win can be seen as a failure. Head coach Ryan Day spoke about the rewards and punishments of being in his position at the spear-tip of Ohio State football while on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

“Well, I think after last season and the season before, there’s frustration. There’s frustration from us more than anybody. The players, the coaches, the ones that are here and that are closest to it. There’s people that love Ohio State football. When you have 12 million fans, 5% is still a lot of people. So when you deal with that, you’re going to deal with all that comes with that. When you’re frustrated, sure, we all want to lash out, and we all want to be great. We all want to beat our rivals; we all want to win championships. So to see our guys kind of regroup after that and come back together and keep working towards this is important.”

Ryan Day has a record of 58–8 since taking over Ohio State in 2019. He has never lost more than two games in a season. However, he faces heavy criticism because of his 1–3 record vs. Michigan and his failure to bring a national championship to OSU.

Can Ryan Day carry Ohio State football to its first national title since 2014?

This year could be the year that Day adds a second win against the Wolverines. Ohio State is a national title contender and ranked No. 3, while Michigan, ranked No. 18, is rebuilding this season.

The new College Football Playoff system, which now includes 12 teams, will make it even tougher for the Buckeyes to advance through the playoffs. The new additions to the Big Ten will also make it tougher.

A key component to their possible ascension during a title run is Will Howard. The fifth-year senior transferred in after four years with the Kansas State Wildcats. After two layups to start the season, Ohio State football being conference play with a road trip to Michigan State on Saturday, September 28.

The schedule ramps up in October as the Buckeyes will play at No. 9 Oregon, vs. No. 22 Nebraska and at No. 10 Penn State. The season-concluding matchup against No. 18 Michigan, if Ohio State can remain undefeated, would be an absolutely huge game at home.