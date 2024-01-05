Will Howard is coming to Columbus

The time for speculating is over. Ohio State football has reportedly found Kyle McCord's replacement for the 2024-25 season. Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is heading to Columbus, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Many Buckeyes fans expected this move, but they are probably still relieved to see the news become official. Howard, a former three-star recruit out of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, was one of the most coveted QBs in the transfer portal. Despite posting a modest 2,643 passing yards with the Wildcats this past season, he made significant strides.

The 6-foot-5 senior exceeded 20 touchdown passes and a 60 completion percentage for the first time in his college career and was also a a clear threat on the ground. Howard recorded 351 rushing yards and nine scores, giving Ohio State a dual threat quarterback that the team did not have in 2023.

Of course, Kyle McCord deserves his due for helping the Buckeyes stay near the top of the rankings for almost the entire season. He underwent his own big transformation and proved himself to be far more than just a game manager on many occasions. Though, his Ohio State football tenure ultimately ended on a bitter note after a costly loss to Michigan.

He transferred to Syracuse in December, leaving head coach Ryan Day with a void at QB. Will Howard now fills it. It remains to be seen if the Second-Team All-Big 12 selection will carry this program past Michigan and the rest of the revamped Big Ten in 2024, but the work to achieve that goal officially begins.