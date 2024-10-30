Ohio State football will take on Penn State football in a highly-anticipated conference matchup. However, both Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Will Howard have some more fuel to their top-5 clash.



Howard spoke about being rejected by Penn State as their quarterback. The current Ohio State quarterback grew up in Pennsylvania and was hurt. He revealed that there's unfinished business this weekend in Happy Valley.



I wasn’t seen as much of a dual-threat guy, I was more of a true pocket passer in high school and didn’t start developing my running skills until I got to Kansas State,” Howard said. “I had some running highlights and I was athletic enough, but I wasn’t doing what I’m doing now.” Still, the rejection from Penn State hurt. It pissed me off, and I’m still a little salty about it,” Howard said. “I’ve got some stuff to take care of.”

How did Ohio State football HC Ryan Day respond to Will Howard's comments?

Day took notice of Howard's comments but tried to divert attention away from a personal matchup. For Ohio State football, this game has been on their minds the entire season.



“For Will, he grew up in Pennsylvania so I guess that’s a little bit different for him,” Day said via On3.com. “But for everybody else, just like the Oregon game was circled on our schedule, we know what’s at stake here. We’re going to have a great week of practice and go into that environment and finish the way we didn’t do two weeks ago. Now we have another opportunity to do that in this game. So we’ve got to do that and finish in the fourth quarter.”



Penn State remains undefeated this season, although they've nearly lost against Bowling Green, and USC football in overtime. The Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar could be a game-time decision. If that's the case, Ohio State could put the foot on the throat of their rival. If Allar is playing, the game could be close, either way.