Published November 20, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

All eyes next Saturday will be on Columbus. With the Ohio State Buckeyes staying undefeated and the Michigan Wolverines also spotless this season after everything that happened in Week 12, college football fans will be treated to a bigger than usual Ohio State football-Michigan football showdown in Columbus in Week 13.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day knows what week it is.

Ryan Day: "The week is officially here." — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) November 20, 2022

Ohio State can’t wait to meet the Wolverines again, especially after the treatment it got from the hands of Michigan a season ago. Last year, the Buckeyes lost to Michigan in Ann Arbor, 42-27. But more than the revenge factor and the bitterness that will always be the flavor of this matchup regardless of either team’s performance in any given season, the upcoming meeting between Ohio State and Michigan is being carried by a bigger narrative concerning the impact it could have on the College Football Playoff. Moreover, the winner of this matchup is likely going to win the Big Ten title as the conference’s East division representative. Whether the Iowa Hawkeyes or the Purdue Boilermakers win the West, neither team will be considered a favorite when matched up against Ohio State football or Michigan football.

The Buckeyes survived a scare Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins on the road, escaping College Park with a 43-30 win. The game was much closer and more competitive than what the score suggests, but Ohio State, fortunately, pulled through, thanks to the big performance of their backfield. Ohio State football rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries, with Dallan Hayden leading the team with 143 rushing yards while scoring all of the Buckeyes’ scores on the ground.