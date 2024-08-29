The hot seat in the Big 10 isn't heating up any time soon, especially for Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Since taking over for his predecessor, Urban Meyer, Day has certainly held his own with the Buckeyes. Posting a 56-8 record since taking over in 2018 is not bad by any means. Most schools would love for their respective programs to sustain that type of success.

However, that's not what Ohio State is. For context, Meyer went 83-9 and helped win the Buckeyes to the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship. His predecessor, Jim Tressel, had a 94-21 record, but did post losses in the 2006 and 2007 BCS National Championship game.

Even with the regular season success, that's not what matters to fans though. They had some other things say, many of which called for Day to be fired after the Buckeyes lackluster performance in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. However, Day has had support flying in from across the college football spectrum. Meyer called Ohio State one of the most talented rosters in the last decade. On the Pat McAfee Show, Saban called Day “a really good coach” and mentioned that he would do a good job with the roster.

Could Ryan Day end up on the hot seat in 2024?

Possibly. Ohio State has a standard of excellence. After all, Meyer won a national championship with the Buckeyes during his tenure there. He went 5-2 in bowl games, while Day is nearly the inverse, sitting at 2-4. From a monetary perspective, it wouldn't be wise to fire Day. They would owe him more than $35 million, and that's just for him. Firing his assistants would put that price tag well past $45 million. Still, Day is committed to the university, having a roster worth nearly $20 million in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Despite the woeful bowl game performances, this could be the best opportunity for Ohio State to go for a national championship. Big 10 champions Michigan had JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum enter the 2024 NFL Draft. They also former head coach Jim Harbaugh take the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching position. While the Oregon Ducks present a big threat to win the Big 10, the stacked roster should make the Buckeyes the clear favorite and allow Day to stick around for a while longer in Columbus.