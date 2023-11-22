Ohio State football coach Ryan Day shares how he and his players are ignoring the noise ahead of The Game against Michigan football

Annually, “The Game” between Ohio State football and Michigan football is the biggest rivalry game with often the most at stake. This year, the stakes seem even higher than in previous ones as both teams come in undefeated at 11-0. Whichever team wins will almost certainly make the College Football Playoff, while the loser of the two may not even qualify.

Aside from the playoff stakes, there will also be the storyline and talk of the sign-stealing scandal, which will keep suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh away from the field during the game. Prior to the match, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addressed how he's keeping the noise from affecting his players this week.

“I think, not that it’s easy, but the only thing that matters is this game, is this team, is preparing,” Ryan Day said. “The rest of it doesn’t matter, so that’s what we have to do. We have got to stay disciplined enough to focus on that. And it goes back to the conversation about emotion, letting emotion of the game get in the way. We can’t do that,” via Dan Morrison of On 3.

“And every year you learn more and more about this game and the preparation for it so we’re not gonna let any of that stuff get in our way in terms of distractions. We’re just gonna focus on this team, this season, and preparing the best we possibly can.”

Michigan football has won the last two games between the two rivals, with both wins by at least fifteen points each. Though last year both teams made the playoff, it may be harder for the loser to do so this season with more undefeated and one-loss teams in college football.