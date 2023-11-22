Michigan football takes on Ohio State this weekend, and JJ McCarthy thinks that past experiences will help him this weekend.

‘The Game' will be taking place this weekend in Ann Arbor as Michigan football is set to take on Ohio State. This is the biggest matchup of the college football regular season as the Wolverines are ranked #3 in the country and 11-0, and the Buckeyes are also undefeated and ranked #2 in the country. Michigan will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh in this one as he was suspended for the remainder of the regular season due to the ongoing sign-stealing investigation surrounding the Wolverines. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will handle head coaching duties on Saturday.

Before 2021, Ohio State had beaten Michigan football in every season after the Wolverines last victory in 2011. The Buckeyes were completely dominating the rivalry, but Michigan was able to finally get a win in 2021. Not many people thought that the success would last long, however, as Ohio State was a comfortable home favorite for last year's game. Michigan ended up winning that game 45-23.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has played in the last two games between these two teams. He played in limited time behind Cade McNamara in 2021, but he started in last year's game, and his huge day willed the Wolverines to a victory. He ended up accounting for four touchdowns in that game and three of them were on deep passing plays. McCarthy was terrific, and he thinks that experience will help him in this year's clash.

“I think experience is one of the greatest edges you can have as a player,” JJ McCarthy said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Going into last year, that first drive, all those emotions that were creeping in — it was something I’ve never felt before. So now it’s predictable and, therefore, manageable. I’ll know how to handle my emotions and get them down to where they need to be. And yeah, I’d say it does a lot for me. That’s for sure.”

McCarthy has that advantage over Ohio State QB Kyle McCord as this will be his first experience in ‘The Game.' Both teams will need their QB to be on their A-game.

Michigan currently has the momentum in the rivalry after the past two seasons, and Ryan Day and the Buckeyes need a win on Saturday because of it. Fans weren't happy after the loss a year ago, and if Day goes down again and to a Michigan team without their head coach, it's not going to be pretty.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will kick off on Saturday at noon ET and the game will be airing on Fox. You're not going to want to miss this one.