A pair of quarterbacks in Anthony Richardson of Florida and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State made the most of their opportunities at the Scouting Combine Saturday to show off their impressive arms with an array of deep throws at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Anthony Richardson with two beautiful deep balls. Could get used to this in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0rRaKR2pjF — Khaled Abdallah (@khaled74) March 4, 2023

CJ Stroud Throwing deep balls pic.twitter.com/NMYMEr7HnO — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) March 4, 2023

Richardson demonstrated a free and easy motion as he launched deep passes with accuracy and power. Stroud had a calm and cool demeanor as he also showed off his arm strength and talent.

Much was expected of Richardson at the Combine because of his exceptional athletic ability. He appeared to exceed those expectations with his performance.

The Florida Gators star set QB combine records in the vertical jump with a mark of 40.5 inches and the broad jump with a leap of 10-9. He also finished fourth all-time in the 40-yard dash with a sprint of 4.44.

Anthony Richardson has compared his game to both Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, and he bested Newton’s Combine numbers.

Stroud received a boost when No. 1 quarterback prospect Bryce Young opted not to participate at the Combine. Stroud, consistently rated no worse than the No. 2 prospect, may have moved up in the rankings because of Young’s decision.

C.J. Stroud demonstrated arm strength, accuracy and anticipation as he went through all the required throws. One of the passes that Stroud threw was a 60-yard bomb downfield, launching the ball from the 10-yard line to the opposing 30.

In addition to throwing the deep ball with ease, he also did an excellent job on the short- and medium-range throws that were part of the drill.