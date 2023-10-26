The Ohio State football team was busy on the recruiting trail this week prior to its looming showdown against former Buckeyes coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers.

This week Coach Ryan Day of the Buckeyes offered his suggestions on how to stop sign-stealing in college football. The team's social media account took a page out of Deion Sanders' book, releasing a ‘Kept the receipts' post on its Twitter account of critics doubting Day's team this season.

On Wednesday, Ohio State football scored a major recruiting win as three-star linebacker Eli Lee announced his pledge to Day's team. Lee chose Ohio State football over Akron football, Iowa State football, Central Michigan football and Massachusetts football.

A student at Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio, Lee hails from the same school as Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum.

“I'm enjoying the ride,” Lee said. “I just love playing football (and) I get rewarded. I'm thankful for my teammates, they've given me the opportunity, the school has given me the opportunity. I'm just thankful for them.”

Lee's commitment was the first of two in-state prospects.

BREAKING: 2025 LB Eli Lee Commits to Ohio State Lee is a big time instate LB out of Archibishop Hoban Lee Joins Tavien St Clair as the first two instate prospects to commit in the class of 25 BIG TIME GET FOR Ohio State 😳🔥@EliLee12 pic.twitter.com/IfFd6UyXO5 — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) October 25, 2023

Lee is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and appeared on the sidelines with red hair dye during a recent game. Lee's attendance of the Penn State football vs. Ohio State football showdown this past weekend appears to have made a major impact on the talented young linebacker prospect.

Buckeye LB offer @EliLee12 has "awesome" time at #OhioState – Penn State game, was "very impressed." https://t.co/AleBGYhWqz — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) October 23, 2023

Video footage shows a player who is capable of stacking up the pile and driving ballcarriers backward in the middle of a scrum.