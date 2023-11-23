Urban Meyer was not at all pleased when he learned that Jim Harbaugh will not coach the Michigan football program against Ohio State.

Coaches tend to have a lot of tenacity when talking and dealing with their job security. Urban Meyer was known as a fighter in the Ohio State football squad when he was still leading the team. This is why he expects other coaches to be able to deliver on the same level. One mentor that he felt some disappointment about was Jim Harbaugh. Michigan football program's head coach got involved with a lot of issues in the span of four months and does not seem to be fighting for what should supposedly be his. This prompted Meyer to release a statement, via Griffin McVeigh of On 3.

“For Coach Harbaugh to not coach in this game, I almost start sweating thinking about that. What do you mean you’re not coaching in The Game?’ He’s a former player, a great player there. Beat the Buckeyes two years in a row,” Urban Meyer said while going scorched on earth regarding Jim Harbaugh.

He also further stressed that not being present in the Ohio State and Michigan match could mean a myriad of things, “All of this one the line and you’re not coaching in this game? And you’re not fighting it? So, there is stuff there… It got real serious when they said ‘We’re not going to fight this.”

Harbaugh might be erring on the side of caution due to the ongoing investigations by the NCAA. There is still not much certainty if the JJ McCarthy-led Michigan football program is going to keep its coach. Nonetheless, it should still be a nice matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines.