Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh got a lot of attention from a press conference joke, and it came from Ted Lasso.

The Michigan football team has a big week ahead of them as they will take on Ohio State football on Saturday. The Wolverines are undefeated and ranked #3 in the country while the Buckeyes are undefeated and ranked #2. Michigan has won the last two games of the rivalry, so Ohio State will be hungry to get back on top.

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines of ‘The Game' for the first time since 2014 when he was not yet the coach of the Michigan football team. Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the regular season because of the on-going sign-stealing investigation surrounding the Wolverines. On Monday, Harbaugh was asked about the Michigan locker room and how they're handling all of the outside noise. His response got a lot of attention.

“With all the outside noise, our locker room’s in one piece,” Harbaugh said in a video posted to Twitter by On3. “Locker room is a lot like my mom’s bathing suits; like to see them in one piece.”

Some people caught the reference as soon as the words came out of Harbaugh's mouth, and others did not. Harbaugh's joke came from the TV show Ted Lasso.

Harbaugh has had a lot of unique quotes since he took over the Michigan football team, but this one is not an original. Ted Lasso said it first. For anyone who has seen that show, you know that there are a lot of similarities in terms of unique quotes between Lasso and Harbaugh. This one wasn't an original, but Harbaugh has no shortage of humorous quotes.

The Michigan football locker room has stayed in one piece so far, and they will need to continue to be strong throughout the week. Their entire season comes down to Saturday's massive clash against Ohio State.