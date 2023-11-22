Urban Meyer wondered aloud whether Michigan football is in peril of losing Jim Harbaugh for the entirety of the next season.

The sign-stealing controversy involving Michigan football has already caused a three-game suspension for Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. But his ordeal could be far from over. During a recent appearance on The Herd, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer said that based on what he's hearing, there is a potential that Harbaugh might not even coach at all in 2024.

“I've heard it is deep-deep, and then I've heard it's not that deep, where it's just a rogue guy doing it, which is kinda hard for me to believe that just some guy's out there talking to your coordinators and nobody's aware what he did” Meyer said (h/t FOX Sports). “So I want to remain to be seen what the depth [of it] is. If it's as deep as I'm hearing … there's a chance he won't coach there next year for the season.”

Just the thought of Harbaugh not being able to coach for the Wolverines for the entire 2024 college football season must be unnerving for Michigan football, though, his players have used his ongoing suspension as motivation on the field.

Meyers' comments came just days before a huge showdown between Michigan football and Buckeyes in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes are essentially playing for the right to represent their division in the Big Ten in the league championship game. More importantly, a seat in the College Football Playoff is also virtually on the line, as a loss for either Michigan or Ohio State would likely mean the end of their CFP title dreams this season.