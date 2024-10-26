It wasn't long after Ohio State earned a hard-fought win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon that Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard was already prepared to talk about next Saturday's game. Given the performance he had against the Huskers — 221 yards and 3 touchdowns — you would've never thought that Howard had his eye on Penn State, but after the win, the Pennsylvania native shared that Ohio State's visit to Happy Valley next week is one he's been waiting for.

“I cannot wait,” Will Howard said after the game, per Chandler Vessels of On3 Sports. “It’s gonna be a homecoming for me. I grew up a Penn State fan. I wanted to go there my whole life. They didn’t think I was good enough, but I guess we’ll see next week if I was.”

Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania and then a three-star recruit coming out of Downington West High School, Howard received over 20 scholarship offers during his time in high school, but Penn State was not one of them. Howard spent four years at Kansas State and was a 2nd-team All-Big 12 selection last year before entering the transfer portal. Even then, after seeing that Howard could succeed at the highest level of the sport, Penn State did not come calling.

Instead, Howard's decision came down to USC, Miami FL, and Ohio State, and the Buckeyes were the choice that he ended up making.

“I knew that if I passed this up, I'd regret passing up the chance to go be the quarterback at Ohio State. I knew I'd be kicking myself if I passed up this opportunity,” Howard said back in January, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Thus far, it's looked like Will Howard has made the right choice. The Buckeyes are ranked 4th in the country and Howard is playing the best ball of his career. Through seven games, he's thrown for 1,795 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding five scores on the ground as well. Heading into the week, Howard had the 3rd-highest completion percentage in the country.