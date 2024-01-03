As Ohio State football looks to bounce back from a tough 2023 season, ex-Kansas State QB Will Howard has become a potential option.

Ohio State football is still reeling after ending their season with a lifeless loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Classic. But as Ohio State football looks towards next season, the Buckeyes are eyeing one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

Outgoing Kansas State QB Will Howard is scheduled to meet with the Buckeyes, via Pete Thamel of ESPN. Howard has already met with Miami and USC. Entering the NFL Draft has been discussed as a potential option as well.

Howard has spent the last four years at Kansas State, appearing in 34 games. He has thrown for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Howard had a breakout 2023 in which he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors after setting new career-highs in passing yards (2,643) and passing touchdowns (24).

With one year of eligibility left, Howard is now testing the waters. He could always choose the NFL, but if he remains in the college ranks, Howard wants to go to a program where he would be able to make an immediate impact.

Ohio State football recently saw their 2023 starting quarterback Kyle McCord transfer to Syracuse. With their starting spot seemingly available, Howard has expressed interest in joining the Buckeyes. With an official meeting now in place, Ohio State can see if Howard would be the perfect fit.

The Buckeyes need a spark after flaming out against Michigan and eventually Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Figuring out who will be playing quarterback next season will be crucial. As they go through their options, Ohio State football will get a long look at potential transfer Will Howard.